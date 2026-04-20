Powerful earthquake rocks Japan

Kathmandu, April 20: A powerful earthquake has struck Japan. According to local time, a strong earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude hit northern Japan on Monday evening.

The epicenter was located off the Pacific coastal area of Iwate Prefecture. The tremors were felt hundreds of kilometers away, reaching as far as Tokyo.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is a risk that initial tsunami waves could reach the northern coastal regions soon.

As a result, residents in coastal and riverbank areas have been urged to immediately move to higher ground or designated evacuation buildings.

The Japan Times reported that an 80-centimeter tsunami wave was observed at Kuji Port, while a 40-centimeter wave was recorded at Miyako Port. Further waves are expected.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that tsunami waves may occur repeatedly and has urged people not to leave safe locations until the warning is fully lifted. It has also advised people to remain alert for the possibility of additional strong earthquakes over the next week, particularly within the first 2–3 days.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

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