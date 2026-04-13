Japanese support for strengthening community resilience to disaster risks

Kathmandu, April 13: Japan handed over the project for countermeasures against flood in Morang District, amidst a function on April 8. Shinto Yasuharu, Deputy Chief of Mission, attended the ceremony.

The project is supported by the Government of Japan and implemented by Japanese NGO, Shapla Neer Citizens’ Committee in Japan for Overseas Support, and aims to strengthen community resilience to disaster risks caused by climate change in Morang District.

On the occasion, DCM Shinto expressed his hope that Morang District will become a leading community in disaster resilience through the experience of this project.

People’s News Monitoring Service.