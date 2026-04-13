Disclose the source of wealth: Harka Sampang

Kathmandu, April 13: Chairperson of the Shram Sanskriti Party and Member of Parliament, Harka Sampang, has called on all individuals in government to also disclose the sources of their publicly declared assets.

Sampang argued that wealth without a clear source is generally understood as having been acquired through corrupt means, even if indirectly. He has therefore demanded transparency in the accumulation of such assets.

“Figures about the assets of those in government are coming out,” he wrote on social media. “Now it would be better if the sources of those assets are also disclosed. Wealth without a source is ultimately considered corruption in one form or another. The sources must be made clear.”

People’s News Monitoring Service