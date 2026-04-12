US–Iran talks in Islamabad end without deal after 21 hours

Islamabad, April 12: US and Iranian officials have failed to reach an agreement following 21 hours of peace talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the conflict.

US Vice President JD Vance said the two sides held extensive discussions but ultimately could not close the gap. He described the outcome as more damaging for Iran than for the United States, adding that Washington was unable to secure Iranian acceptance of its terms.

Vance said halting Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons, both now and in the future, remains US President Donald Trump’s central objective. He noted that Trump was closely involved in the negotiations, speaking with him multiple times throughout the process.

He also praised Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying the hosts played an effective role in facilitating the talks. Any shortcomings in the process, he added, were not due to Pakistan’s efforts.

Speaking briefly to reporters, Vance said the US had presented what it considers its “final and best offer” and now waits to see whether Iran will accept it.

Iran also confirmed that the talks ended without an agreement. According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, the US demands were considered excessively rigid, preventing any breakthrough.

Iran’s Press TV reported that key sticking points included navigation rights through the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program.

The US reportedly demanded a complete halt to Iran’s nuclear activities and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran insisted on compensation for war damages and the return of frozen assets.

People’s News Monitoring Service