Yanki Ukyab appointed Investment Board CEO

Kathmandu, August 5: The government has appointed Yanki Ukyab as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Investment Board Nepal. The cabinet meeting held today decided to appoint Ukab as the CEO of the board.

The Investment Board of Nepal is the main body for approving, facilitating and creating an investment-friendly environment for foreign and domestic large investment projects. The board has been promoting and managing major projects in strategic sectors including energy, infrastructure, tourism, and transportation.

The newly appointed CEO Ukab is known as an experienced expert in the field of development economics and public policy. She has worked as a Senior Policy Advisor at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Regional Office.

She holds a Master of Public Policy (MPP) from the University of Oxford. He has experience in the areas of development policy, economic transformation, investment promotion and institutional reform.

The government has given leadership responsibilities to UCAB with the goal of attracting investment, accelerating the implementation of large projects and making collaboration with the private sector effective.

People’s News Monitoring Service.