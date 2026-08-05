Public library at Exhibition Center reopens

Kathmandu, August 5: The Kathmandu Valley Public Library, which has been closed for a long time, has officially opened after 115 days. With the opening of the lock installed in the library at Bhrikutimandap by the Social Welfare Council today, the way for the operation of the library has been paved.

Earlier, the council had locked the claiming the library’s rent arrears of about Rs 3 crore. However, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the library, the lock has been opened today even as the arrears remain. According to the library administration, internal sanitation and administrative works are currently underway.

Due to the long closure, the library is planned to be opened for readers only from August 10 only as it will take a few days for the management and sanitation of books. After the administrative work is completed, readers will be able to receive regular service from the library.

People’s News Monitoring Service.