Ghishing asks government to focus on using induction ovens to reduce LPG demand

Kathmandu, August 5: Chairman of Ujyalo Nepal Party Kulman Ghising has said that the government, instead of increasing dependence on gas cylinders, induction furnaces should be distributed at concessional rates. At the same time, he stressed the need to make the Nepal Electricity Authority to develop plans for the maximum utilization and export of electricity produced in the country.

Expressing his opinion through social media, he urged the government to withdraw the VAT imposed on household electricity to promote the use of electric stoves as a long-term alternative to gas.

People’s News Monitoring Service.