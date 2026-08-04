Airfares surge following increase in aviation fuel prices

Kathmandu, August 4: Airfares have increased after the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) raised the price of aviation fuel by Rs. 20 per litre, effective from August 2.

The price of aviation fuel has now reached Rs. 290 per litre. Following the price hike, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has revised the fuel surcharge applicable to domestic air tickets and notified airline companies of the new rates.

According to CAAN, the fuel surcharge on the Kathmandu–Dhangadhi route has increased from Rs. 10,120 to Rs. 11,000, resulting in an increase of Rs. 880 in the ticket price.

The highest fare increases have been recorded on the Biratnagar–Dhangadhi route (Rs. 1,290), followed by the Nepalgunj–Bhadrapur route (Rs. 1,170) and the Janakpur–Dhangadhi route (Rs. 1,100).

Ticket prices have also increased by Rs. 685 for Kathmandu mountain flights, Rs. 605 on the Kathmandu–Bhadrapur route, Rs. 480 on the Kathmandu–Biratnagar route, Rs. 260 on the Kathmandu–Janakpur route, and Rs. 215 on the Kathmandu–Bharatpur route.

Similarly, fares have increased by Rs. 315 on the Kathmandu–Pokhara route, Rs. 410 on the Kathmandu–Bhairahawa route, Rs. 655 on the Kathmandu–Nepalgunj route, Rs. 370 on the Kathmandu–Tumlingtar route, and Rs. 180 on the Kathmandu–Simara route.

Fares have also risen by Rs. 810 on the Pokhara–Bhadrapur route, Rs. 685 on the Pokhara–Dhangadhi route, and Rs. 525 on the Pokhara–Janakpur route.

People’s News Monitoring Service.