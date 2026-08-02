Cardamom export increases

Kathmandu, August 2: Demand for Nepali large cardamom is increasing in the international market, resulting in record-breaking trade. In the last fiscal year, 2081/82, large cardamom worth Rs. 12.64 billion was exported.

According to customs department statistics, large cardamom worth Rs. 7.68 billion was exported in the previous fiscal year, 2080/81. Compared with the previous year, export earnings increased by Rs. 4.96 billion last year. In percentage terms, large cardamom exports increased by 64.65%.

People’s News Monitoring Service.