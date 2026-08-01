Task force to improve tea and coffee

Kathmandu, August 1: Agriculture, Forest and Environment Minister Gita Chaudhary has decided to form a task force to improve Nepal’s tea and coffee sector.

Minister Chaudhary, who also serves as the Chairperson of the National Tea and Coffee Development Board, made the decision during a discussion with board officials at the board’s central office in Kirtipur on Friday.

The meeting focused on the policy and institutional reforms needed to enhance the production, processing, marketing, and overall promotion of Nepal’s tea and coffee industries.

Minister Chaudhary emphasized that the board must play a more effective role in making the tea and coffee sector more competitive, business-oriented, and farmer-friendly.

She also instructed the board to finalize the future roadmap for the tea and coffee sector, as well as the modality for restructuring the National Tea and Coffee Development Board, and submit a report within two weeks. Of late, India is creating unnecessary hurdles in importing Nepali tea, from which, Nepali farmers and tea factories have been seriously