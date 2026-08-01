Sunsari curfew lifted, gatherings of more than five still banned

Inaruwa, Aug 1: The Sunsari District Administration Office has lifted the indefinite curfew imposed in several parts of the district, allowing movement from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday.

In a notice, Chief District Officer Ishwari Prasad Aryal said the curfew had been withdrawn. However, the administration has enforced a prohibitory order under the Local Administration Act, 2028 (1971), to maintain law and order.

Under the order, gatherings of more than five people are prohibited in designated areas.

The restrictions cover areas within 200 metres on either side of the Mahendra Highway in Wards 16 and 17 of Itahari Sub Metropolitan City and Wards 1 and 5 of Ramdhuni Municipality. The prohibitory order also applies across the entire areas of Inaruwa, Duhabi, Bhokraha Narsingh, Koshi, Gadhi, Dewanganj, Harinagar, and Barju rural municipalities.

The district administration had imposed an indefinite curfew from 9:00 pm on July 28 following unrest in the district. The latest order eases the curfew but keeps restrictions on public gatherings in place to prevent further tensions.

People’s News Monitoring Service