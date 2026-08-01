Ambassador Maeda congratulates JDS fellows beginning their studies in Japan

Kathmandu, August 1: Maeda Toru, Ambassador of Japan, hosted a send-off party for Nepal’s government officials who will be studying in Japan under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) at his official residence in Tahachal, on Friday, July 31.

The JDS offers Nepal’s young government officials two-year Master’s Degree courses and three-year Doctoral level courses in reputed Japanese universities. This year, a total of 22 government officials – 20 studying for a master’s degree and two for a PhD – will leave Nepal next month to obtain their degrees in Japan.

On the occasion, Ambassador Maeda congratulated the selected JDS fellows and encouraged them to acquire advanced academic knowledge and professional skills as well as experience Japanese culture, values and society to deepen their understanding of Japan. Wishing them success, Ambassador Maeda expressed his hope that the knowledge, skills, and perspectives they will gain through their studies in Japan will help strengthen Nepal’s public institutions, enhance policymaking and governance, and contribute to the country’s sustainable socio-economic development upon their return.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal, Ambassador Maeda expressed his hope that the fellows would serve as bridges of friendship between the two countries and further strengthen the longstanding ties of cooperation and mutual understanding between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

Including this year’s fellows, a total of 231 Nepalese government officials have been awarded JDS scholarships to pursue higher studies in Japan.

People’s News Monitoring Service.