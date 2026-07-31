Indefinite curfew imposed in parts of Rajbiraj

Kathmandu, July 31: The local administration has imposed an indefinite curfew in several parts of Rajbiraj, the district headquarters of Saptari, from 5:00 am on Friday following rising communal tensions and concerns over public security.

In a public notice, the District Administration Office said the curfew was enforced on the recommendation of the District Security Committee to maintain law and order. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

According to the order issued by Chief District Officer Shyam Krishna Thapa, the curfew covers the area stretching from the Khando River in the east to the Judni Dhalhi section of the Hulaki Highway in the west, from Basbitti Chowk on the Rupani Road in the north to the Koshi West Main Canal along the Bishnupur Rural Municipality border in the south.

The administration has urged residents to remain indoors and comply with security directives, warning that movement within the curfew zone is prohibited unless specifically authorised.

The curfew comes amid heightened tensions in parts of the eastern Tarai following recent communal violence in neighbouring Sunsari district. Earlier this week, clashes between two communities in Dewanganj, Sunsari, left two people dead and several others injured, prompting the deployment of security forces and a high-level government response. Although the government has since reached a seven-point agreement with the victims’ families, authorities remain on alert to prevent any spillover of unrest into nearby districts.

Security personnel have been deployed across Rajbiraj, and officials said the situation is being closely monitored. The administration has appealed to the public not to spread rumours or misinformation that could further inflame tensions.

People’s News Monitoring Service