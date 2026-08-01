Rain and landslides block major highways

Kathmandu, Aug 1: Continuous rainfall, landslides, and flooding have disrupted traffic on several major highways and roads across Nepal.

According to the Nepal Police, some roads have been completely blocked, while nighttime vehicular movement has been restricted on others due to safety concerns.

On the BP Highway connecting Kavrepalanchok and Sindhuli, all types of vehicles have been barred from operating between 6 pm and 4 am along the Khurkot, Nepalthok, Katunjebesi section because of the risk of flooding.

Traffic has also been prohibited on the Kantilokpath between 5 pm and 5 am.

On the Mechi Highway in Ilam Municipality, Ward 9, traffic has come to a complete halt after heavy rain turned the road into deep mud.

The Araniko Highway in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok has been completely blocked after landslides struck the Zero Kilo and Kodari sections.

In Dolakha, the Lamosangu, Ramechhap road at Kirnetar in Tamakoshi Rural Municipality, Ward 5, has been closed after the Samakoshi River eroded part of the roadway.

Similarly, the Pasang Lhamu Highway at Khalte in Uttargaya Rural Municipality, Ward 5 of Rasuwa has been completely blocked after erosion caused by the Trishuli River.

People’s News Monitoring Service