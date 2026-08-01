Govt, slain teen Yadav’s family reach 8-point deal

Siraha, Aug 1: Home Minister Sudan Gurung and the family of 15-year-old Ganesh Yadav, who was killed by police gunfire during protests in Golbazar, Siraha over the Sunsari incident, have reached an eight-point agreement.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Gurung said the agreement expands on the family’s five demands by adding three more commitments from the government.

Under the deal, the government will conduct an impartial investigation into the incident, begin the process of declaring Ganesh a national martyr, provide the family with Rs 1 million in financial assistance, offer free education and healthcare to the victim’s elder brother and younger sister, build a park in Ganesh’s memory, provide free medical treatment to his parents, hand over the body to the family, and ensure his cremation takes place on Sunday. The government will also bear all funeral expenses.

Responding to questions about the whereabouts of the body, Gurung said it had been sent to the B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan for a postmortem examination to facilitate the investigation. He said the body would be flown to Siraha by helicopter on Sunday and handed over to the family.

Asked how the family and local residents could trust the investigation would be impartial, Gurung said he had already formed an independent probe committee.

He said the panel includes experienced investigators and experts tasked with investigating both the Sunsari and Siraha incidents. The objective, he added, is to establish the facts, make the findings public, and ensure that victims’ families and the public have confidence in the investigation. Gurung also claimed he was personally monitoring the case and that anyone found responsible would face legal action.

However, the Home Minister declined to answer questions about why victims killed or injured during the September 23 and 24, 2025 Gen Z protests are still waiting for justice, and left the venue without responding.

People’s News Monitoring Service