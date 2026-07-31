Nirmal Purja, nine others missing in Broad Peak avalanche

Kathmandu, July 31: Ten climbers, including renowned Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja, have gone missing after an avalanche struck Pakistan’s Broad Peak, one of the world’s highest mountains.

The avalanche hit the 8,047-meter peak in Pakistan’s Karakoram range around midday on Thursday. Pakistani mountaineering authorities said they have lost contact with the expedition team since the incident, according to the BBC.

The team reportedly consists of one American, one Chinese, one Omani, and five Nepali climbers.

Purja, who is leading the expedition, gained global recognition in 2019 after becoming the fastest person to climb all 14 of the world’s peaks above 8,000 meters, completing the feat in just over six months.

The report said search and rescue teams are preparing to launch a helicopter search operation as soon as weather conditions permit.

Broad Peak is regarded as one of the world’s most challenging mountains for trekking and mountaineering. It is the world’s 12th highest peak.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a statement that it is coordinating closely with government authorities to begin an immediate search and rescue operation.

According to the club, efforts are underway to secure helicopter support, and all available resources have been mobilised.

Purja joined the British Army in 2003 and later became a member of the Royal Marines in 2009. (Source BBC)

People’s News Monitoring Service