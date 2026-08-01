FIFA drops World Cup investment plan after global backlash

PARIS, Aug 1: FIFA has abandoned its controversial proposal to open the commercial rights of the World Cup to private investors after facing widespread opposition from football federations, confederations and senior officials.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the decision on Saturday, saying the governing body had listened to concerns raised by stakeholders and concluded that the proposal had become too divisive to pursue.

The plan, unveiled earlier this week, involved creating a commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, valued at around $20 billion. FIFA had hoped to raise $4.2 billion through private investment. The governing body said the funds would allow each of its 211 member associations to receive a one-time payment of $20 million in early 2027 while increasing development funding for the 2027 to 2030 cycle from $8 million to $20 million.

Despite those financial incentives, the proposal sparked immediate resistance. Critics argued that the World Cup, football’s biggest event, should never become a commercial asset controlled by private investors.

UEFA led the opposition, warning that none of its member associations would participate in FIFA competitions if the proposal moved forward. It insisted that “the World Cup is not for sale.”

The Asian Football Confederation welcomed FIFA’s decision to withdraw the plan, while urging the governing body to consult confederations, member associations and other stakeholders more transparently before proposing reforms. The Mexican Football Federation also praised the reversal.

Pressure intensified after senior FIFA adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned, calling the proposal a bad deal for member associations and the sport. CONMEBOL also demanded greater clarity on the project’s governance and long-term impact.

Infantino said the proposal had been designed to strengthen football worldwide, particularly in developing nations, but acknowledged that it had instead created deep divisions. He pledged to rebuild consensus and continue supporting the growth of the game through broader consultation.

People’s News Monitoring Service