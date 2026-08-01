Economic official highlights six priorities for China’s high-quality development

A robot works at a factory of LS City Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. in Yancheng City, east China’s Jiangsu Province, July 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) — China is set to focus on six key areas to advance high-quality development as the country embarks on its new journey of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), said an official with the country’s top economic planner during the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

Yang Te, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, said that for the next stage, coordinated efforts should be made to improve people’s well-being, expand domestic demand and strengthen the domestic market.

He also underscored the importance of fostering new growth drivers and upgrading the economic structure. “Without innovation, high-quality development would be like water without a source and a tree without roots,” Yang said.

Meanwhile, attention should be paid to strengthening security capacity and enhancing economic resilience, he told the roundtable, highlighting the need to safeguard food, energy and resources, as well as industrial and supply chains.

Other priorities include deepening reform, expanding opening up, promoting coordinated urban-rural and regional development, and accelerating the green transition.

China’s economy expanded 4.7 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, according to official data. The country has targeted full-year growth at 4.5 to 5 percent and will strive to achieve even better results.

“At a time of heightened global volatility and uncertainty, China’s economic performance has demonstrated remarkable resilience and certainty,” Yang said.

People’s News Monitoring Service.