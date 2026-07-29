Raut blames state for failing to prevent Madhesh tensions

Kathmandu, July 29: Chandra Kant Raut, chairman of the Janamat Party, has launched a scathing attack on the government and security agencies following the deadly communal violence in Sunsari, accusing them of allowing divisions to deepen instead of preventing conflict.

His remarks come days after clashes between two communities in Dewanganj, Sunsari, left one person dead and dozens injured, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and replace senior security officials in the district. The violence, triggered by a dispute over DJ music during a religious procession, has reignited concerns over communal harmony in the Madhesh region.

In a social media statement on Tuesday, Raut alleged that the state had failed to curb rising communal tensions and accused security agencies of ignoring activities that fuel hatred and violence.

“The Nepali Army, Nepal Police and the country’s rulers want exactly this, that Madheshis, Indigenous nationalities, Muslims, Tharus and Dalits never unite, that riots spread across Madhesh and bloodshed takes place,” Raut said.

He argued that while authorities respond swiftly to criticism directed at political leaders, they remain inactive when communal hatred is openly promoted.

“Write something about a minister today and you could be in police custody within an hour. But when people spread hatred between communities and incite violence, the concerned agencies become silent spectators,” he said.

Raut also questioned the government’s broader approach to managing recurring disputes in Madhesh, warning that repeated failures to defuse tensions could have long term consequences.

“The seeds of violent conflict and lawlessness are being sown in society. How many years, or even decades, will it take for those wounds to heal and for trust to return?” he asked.

Calling for restraint, Raut urged political leaders, security agencies and local communities to avoid further escalation and resolve differences through dialogue. He said rebuilding trust and preserving communal harmony should be the government’s immediate priority.

The Janamat Party, which draws much of its support from the Madhesh region, has frequently accused successive governments of neglecting the concerns of Madheshi communities and failing to address longstanding grievances over inclusion, representation and equal treatment. Raut’s latest remarks add to the growing political criticism of the government’s handling of the Sunsari violence and the broader security situation in the region.

People’s News Monitoring Service