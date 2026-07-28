NC senior leader Shrestha passes away

Kathmandu, July 28: Senior Nepali Congress leader Gopal Man Shrestha has passed away.

Shrestha, who had been battling pancreatic cancer for a long time, had recently returned to Nepal after undergoing treatment at various hospitals in India. He was admitted to Helios Hospital 14 days ago.

A team of doctors pronounced him dead at 2:51 pm today, according to Suyog Acharya, a member of Shrestha’s secretariat. Nepali Congress Chief Secretary Krishna Dulal also confirmed Shrestha’s death, saying the party would issue an official statement shortly.

After visiting Shrestha in hospital, Nepali Congress President Gagan Thapa had declared him the party’s senior leader on July 23.

People’s News Monitoring Service