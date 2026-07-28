Doctors’ association shuts non-emergency services nationwide

Kathmandu, July 28: The Nepal Medical Association (NMA) has announced the suspension of all non-emergency services at hospitals across the country on Tuesday in protest against what it described as state repression of doctors and healthcare workers.

Under the protest programme, outpatient department (OPD) services and other routine hospital services will remain closed, while emergency services will continue.

The association has been demanding action against those involved in the violent attack on doctors and healthcare workers and the vandalism at Narayani Hospital in Birgunj on July 24.

According to the NMA, Dr Pramod Ram sustained serious head injuries in the attack, while several other doctors and health workers were also assaulted. The association has demanded legal action against those responsible under the Health Workers and Health Institutions Security Act, 2009.

In a statement, the NMA also alleged that during talks at the Parsa District Administration Office, held in the presence of Chief District Officer Bhola Dahal, Parsa Police Chief SP Sudip Raj Pathak deployed police personnel who verbally abused and mistreated doctors, including members of the association’s Central Executive Committee and the president of its Narayani branch.

The association condemned the incident and demanded action against both the Chief District Officer and the Superintendent of Police, accusing them of humiliating medical professionals.

The NMA said it would announce further protest programmes after holding an all-party meeting.

The association also apologised to patients for the inconvenience caused by the suspension of non-emergency services.

People’s News Monitoring Service