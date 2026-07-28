Finance Ministry invites applications for NEPSE CEO

Kathmandu, July 28: The Ministry of Finance has invited applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE), with the appointment to be made through open competition.

The recommendation committee formed by the ministry published the vacancy notice in Tuesday’s edition of Gorkhapatra.

Interested candidates have 15 days to submit their applications.

Applicants must hold at least a master’s degree from a recognised institution in economics, commerce, finance, management, information technology or commercial law, or possess a Chartered Accountancy (CA) qualification or an equivalent degree.

Candidates must also have at least 15 years of professional experience, including a minimum of seven years in a managerial position in the capital market, financial sector or management.

People’s News Monitoring Service