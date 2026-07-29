PM admits security lapses, promises compensation

KATHMANDU, July 29: Prime Minister Balendra Shah has acknowledged shortcomings in the initial security response to the deadly violence in Sunsari, saying the measures taken at the outset failed to stop the clash from escalating into fatalities and injuries.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Shah expressed condolences to the family of the victim, wished a speedy recovery to those injured, and assured that the government would provide financial support to those affected.

He said an official investigation into the incident is underway and pledged that any security personnel found responsible for causing deaths would face legal action.

The prime minister also announced full compensation for the victim’s family, government funded treatment for the injured, and immediate administrative steps to prevent similar incidents.

Calling for calm, Shah urged the public to avoid retaliation or provocative actions and allow legal authorities to complete their investigation.

The statement came hours after fresh violence erupted in Dewanganj 3, Kaptanganj, on Tuesday evening. In response, the District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew across the district from 9 pm, citing deteriorating security conditions and the need to restore order.