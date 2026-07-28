Nepal’s first mountain road tunnel built with Japanese ODA loan 

Kathmandu: June 28: The inauguration ceremony of the Nagdhunga Tunnel was held on Monday, marking the completion of Nepal’s first mountain road tunnel, constructed under Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of approximately 22.3 billion Japanese yen (approximately Nepali Rs. 21.2 billion), the Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu said.

The tunnel, connecting Kathmandu Valley with the western regions of Nepal, has significantly reduced travel time and improved the flow of people and goods, contributing to the economic development of the region.

“Construction faced several major challenges, including unforeseen ground conditions during construction, as well as a large-scale slope failure on the western side caused by heavy rainfall. These obstacles were successfully overcome through the application of advanced Japanese engineering technologies and expertise, in close collaboration with Nepali engineers and technical professionals,” the embassy reported.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Toru Maeda, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, and Sunil Lamsal, Minister of Infrastructure Development of Nepal. Akihiko Tanaka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), also joined the ceremony during his visit to Nepal.

The Government of Japan hopes that this infrastructure will be properly maintained and utilised for years to come and that it will contribute to the further economic growth of Nepal under the new government, which was inaugurated in March this year, the embassy said.

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal, and the Government of Japan believes that this project will be instrumental for Nepal in achieving sustainable economic development and serve as a symbol of the enduring friendship and cooperation that has defined the relationship between our two countries over the past seven decades,” the embassy stated.

People’s News Monitoring Service