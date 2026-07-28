Father, daughter killed in Lamjung landslide

Gorkha, July 28: A father and his daughter were killed after a landslide buried a house in Bhatbesi, Ward No. 7 of Madhya Nepal Municipality in Lamjung early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 am when an irrigation canal carrying water from Chitikhola collapsed, triggering a landslide that destroyed the two-storey mud-and-stone storage house belonging to local resident Bishnudatta Subedi.

According to the Lamjung District Police Office, the deceased have been identified as 51-year-old Tika Bahadur Bik and his 15-year-old younger daughter, Binita Bik.

Tika Bahadur’s wife, 50-year-old Sukmaya Bik, and their 16-year-old elder daughter, Asmita Bik, were injured in the incident. Police said both are undergoing treatment at the Western Regional Hospital in Pokhara.

A rescue team led by Police Inspector Dhruva Prasad Sharma from the Bhorletar Area Police Office was dispatched to the scene immediately after authorities received information about the landslide.

People’s News Monitoring Service