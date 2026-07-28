All-party meet urges peace, order in Dewangunj, Kaptangunj

Kathmandu, July 28: An all-party meeting in Sunsari on Monday appealed for peace, restraint and communal harmony following the deadly violence in Dewangunj that left one person dead and several others injured, while security forces continued to maintain a heavy presence in the area.

The meeting, held in Itahari under the leadership of Chief District Officer Yagya Raj Ghimire, brought together leaders of major political parties, heads of security agencies and other stakeholders. Participants pledged full cooperation with the five-member investigation committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and called for an impartial investigation into the incident.

They urged the public not to spread rumours, provoke any community or take the law into their own hands before the investigation establishes the facts. The meeting also stressed the need for all sides to exercise restraint and work together to restore normalcy.

Despite the appeal, security remains tight in Dewangunj and nearby Kaptanganj. Nepal Army personnel, backed by the Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force, are continuing patrols in sensitive areas to prevent fresh clashes and reassure residents. Local authorities have increased surveillance after tensions flared following Sunday’s violence.

The unrest erupted after a dispute between two groups in Dewangunj Municipality escalated into a violent clash. The confrontation resulted in one death and multiple injuries, prompting the local administration to deploy additional security personnel. The violence triggered protests in parts of Sunsari on Monday, with demonstrators accusing authorities of using excessive force during efforts to contain the unrest.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a five-member committee to investigate the causes of the clash, the security response and the circumstances that led to the fatality. The committee is expected to recommend measures to prevent similar incidents and help restore public confidence.

Local leaders have appealed to residents to maintain peace and allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

People’s News Monitoring Service