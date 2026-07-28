Curfew lifted in Sunsari following Dewangunj violence

BIRATNAGAR, July 28: The Sunsari District Administration Office has lifted the indefinite curfew imposed following the deadly violence in Dewangunj.

In a public notice, Chief District Officer Ishwari Prasad Aryal said the curfew, which had been in effect since 9 pm on July 27, was lifted at 12:15 am on Tuesday.

The curfew had been imposed under Section 6(A) of the Local Administration Act, 1971, prohibiting movement, public gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, meetings and sit-ins within the designated areas.

Earlier, acting on the decision of the Central Security Committee, the district administration had enforced the curfew in areas stretching from Ghopali Tol on the eastern boundary of Wards 3 and 6 of Inaruwa Municipality along the Mahendra Highway to the Koshi Barrage bridge in the west, covering a 200-metre radius on both the northern and southern sides of the highway.

The curfew was imposed after violence erupted in Kaptanganj, Ward No. 3 of Dewangunj Rural Municipality, on Sunday night during clashes between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities.

Thirty-year-old Om Prakash Mehta was killed after being struck by a police bullet as security personnel attempted to bring the situation under control. The incident triggered widespread protests and heightened security across parts of Sunsari.

People’s News Monitoring Service