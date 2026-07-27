Sunsari clash: Protesters defy curfew, East-West Highway blocked

Biratnagar, July 27: Protests broke out in several parts of Sunsari on Monday against the local administration’s use of force during a clash in Kaptanganj, Ward 3 of Dewanganj Rural Municipality on Sunday night.

Police opened fire while trying to stop a clash between two groups. Ten people sustained bullet injuries. Among them, 24-year-old Om Prakash Mehta died, while nine others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Biratnagar.

Following the incident, the Sunsari District Administration Office imposed a curfew in five locations from Monday morning. Protesters defied the curfew and staged demonstrations.

The situation remains tense in the Kaptanganj area. Demonstrations are also taking place in Inaruwa, the district headquarters, and Laukahi. According to police, protesters shut down the Inaruwa market area and burned tyres on the East-West Highway.

The Sunsari section of the East-West Highway has been blocked due to the protests. Sunsari Police spokesperson DSP Chandra Khadka said protesters obstructed the highway by burning tyres on the road, bringing traffic to a halt.

More than 22 people, including security personnel, were injured in the clash and subsequent police action. A large deployment of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel has been mobilised in the Kaptanganj area to prevent the situation from escalating further. The local administration has urged residents to remain indoors and refrain from holding public gatherings and rallies.

5-member probe body

The government has formed a five-member committee to investigate the Sunsari incident.

Home Ministry Assistant Spokesperson Rama Acharya said the committee, headed by Home Ministry Joint Secretary Bhupendra Thapa, has been tasked with investigating the incident.

According to her, the committee has been given one week to submit its report.

The Central Security Committee has also convened a meeting at 5 pm today to discuss the Sunsari incident.

People’s News Monitoring Service