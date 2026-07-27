Nagdhunga-Sisnekhola tunnel to be inaugurated today

Kathmandu, July 27: The Nagdhunga Sisnekhola Tunnel will be formally inaugurated today, marking Nepal’s first modern road tunnel for regular vehicular traffic.

The tunnel will be inaugurated in the presence of Minister for Infrastructure Development Sunil Lamsal, Japanese Ambassador Maeda Toru, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President, and other senior officials.

Following the inauguration, the contractor will officially hand over the tunnel to the government of Nepal. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 10:25 am.

As part of the ceremony, Minister Lamsal, the Japanese ambassador and the JICA president will drive through the tunnel to mark its official opening for traffic.

Initially, only ambulances, security vehicles and other essential service vehicles will be allowed to use the tunnel. Authorities will conduct several days of testing before opening it to all eligible vehicles. During the trial period, motorists will not be charged any toll.

The tunnel is 2,688 metres long. Once commercial operation begins, tolls will apply.

According to the Department of Roads, cars and vans entering Kathmandu will pay Rs 65, while those leaving the valley will pay Rs 60. Minibuses, trucks and tippers will be charged Rs 115 when entering Kathmandu and Rs 80 when leaving. Larger buses and trucks will pay Rs 260 to enter Kathmandu and Rs 200 to exit.

Pedestrians, motorcycles and three-wheelers will not be allowed inside the tunnel. Vehicles carrying diesel, petrol, gas or other flammable materials, as well as explosives, will also be prohibited.

The project consists of two tunnels, a main tunnel for vehicular traffic and a separate rescue tunnel for emergency use. The tunnel was built by Japan’s Hazama Ando Corporation.

The project was financed through a concessional loan of Rs 21 billion from the Japanese government and an investment of Rs 6 billion from the government of Nepal.