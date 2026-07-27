Police probe alleged egg extraction from minor

KATHMANDU, July 27: Police have opened an investigation into senior IVF specialist Dr Nutan Sharma following allegations that eggs were illegally extracted from a 17-year-old girl at the IVF Center of B and B Hospital in Gwarko, Lalitpur.

The case surfaced after the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the Lalitpur District Police Range on July 17, accusing those involved of carrying out the procedure on a minor. Investigators have since questioned several people and are examining financial and medical records linked to the case.

As part of the investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Radhika Gotame, a resident of Imadol, Lalitpur, originally from Lamjung, on suspicion of acting as an intermediary. She was later released on bail on the instruction of the District Government Attorney’s Office, while the investigation continues.

Police said a forensic examination of Gotame’s mobile phone uncovered financial transactions between her and Dr Sharma. Preliminary findings show that Dr Sharma transferred Rs 50,000 to Gotame on two separate occasions through mobile banking in December 2025. Investigators are examining whether the payments were connected to the alleged egg donation.

According to the victim’s statement, one of her friends persuaded her to donate her eggs, assuring her that the process was safe and that she would receive money in return. The friend allegedly introduced her to Gotame, who then took her to the IVF Center at B and B Hospital.

The teenager told police she underwent preliminary medical tests before being given hormone injections to stimulate egg production. About a week later, doctors extracted her eggs during a medical procedure at the fertility centre.

The girl later suffered health complications and sought treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj after informing her family about the procedure.

Police said they are investigating whether existing laws governing assisted reproductive technology, informed consent and the protection of minors were violated. Authorities have not filed charges against Dr Sharma, and the investigation remains ongoing.

People’s News Monitoring Service