Nagdhunga tunnel inaugurated

KATHMANDU, July 27: The Nagdhunga Sisnekhola Tunnel officially opened on Monday.

The tunnel was inaugurated at a special ceremony attended by Minister for Infrastructure Development Sunil Lamsal, Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Maeda Toru, and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr Akihiko Tanaka.

The tunnel, completed seven years after construction began, is expected to ease traffic congestion at the main gateway to the Kathmandu Valley, cut travel time, and strengthen safe and modern road infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Lamsal said Nepal has now entered the “tunnel era” and that more tunnels will be built across the country to improve transportation.

He also said the foundation stone installed during the tunnel’s groundbreaking ceremony would be reinstalled. Lamsal made the remarks while speaking to journalists after the official inauguration ceremony.

People’s News Monitoring Service