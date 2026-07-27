Veteran journalist Arjun Gyawali passes away at 80

Kathmandu, July 27: Veteran journalist and press freedom fighter Arjun Gyawali has passed away at the age of 80.

Gyawali, who had long been suffering from heart and lung ailments, died at 8:40 pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment at B and B Hospital in Kathmandu, his son Sagar Gyawali said.

A permanent resident of Shankarnagar in Tilottama, Rupandehi, Gyawali had migrated there from the then Chidika, Arghakhanchi.

A retired teacher, Gyawali taught the Nepali language for many years at Shanti Model Secondary School in Manigram. Alongside teaching, he remained actively involved in journalism and served as editor of the weekly Lumbini Sandesh.

He continued writing well into his eighth decade and also worked as a journalism trainer. His simple, patriotic and nationally focused articles, published in various print and online media outlets in Butwal, earned wide readership.

Believing journalism to be a courageous medium for amplifying people’s voices and exposing social problems, Gyawali began his journalism career in 1967 (BS 2024).

In recognition of his long contribution to journalism, he received numerous honours, including the Press Freedom Fighter title from the Federation of Nepali Journalists, the Senior Journalist Award from the Government of Nepal, the Gopal Gotame Gold Medal, and the Social Service Medal from the Lumbini Provincial Government.

Gyawali is survived by his wife, one daughter and two sons.

His family said his last rites will be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu on Monday morning.

People’s News Monitoring Service