One killed in Sunsari police firing, curfew imposed in five market areas

Kathmandu, July 27: A 24-year-old man died and 16 others, including eight police personnel, were injured after police opened fire to disperse a violent clash between two groups in Kaptanganj of Dewanganj Rural Municipality, Sunsari, late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash Mehta of Dewanganj, Ward 3. He was critically injured in the police firing and died while undergoing treatment at Neuro Hospital in Biratnagar.

According to police, the clash erupted after one group prepared to travel to the Saptakoshi River for the Bolbam pilgrimage while playing loud music through a DJ system. Another group objected to the late-night noise, leading to a confrontation that turned violent.

Police first used tear gas and fired warning shots before opening fire when the situation spiralled out of control.

Eight civilians, most with bullet injuries, are receiving treatment at hospitals in Biratnagar. Eight police personnel, including Police Inspector Rakesh Rai, were also injured. The violence also triggered vandalism and arson targeting houses, vehicles, medical shops and other structures in Kaptanganj.

Following the incident, the District Security Committee held an emergency meeting and the district administration imposed an indefinite curfew from 7 am Monday in the market areas of Harinagara, Bhutaha, Kaptanganj, Ghuski and Dewanganj to prevent further violence. Movement, public gatherings, rallies and assemblies have been prohibited in the affected areas until further notice.

The local administration has also enforced prohibitory orders across Harinagar and Dewanganj rural municipalities. Authorities said the situation remained calm on Monday morning, while security has been tightened across the southern part of Sunsari.