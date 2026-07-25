COAS Sigdel says Nepal Army–PLA relations have reached new height

By Sharachchandra Bhandary

Kathmandu, July 25: Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel has said that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has played an instrumental role in fostering Nepal-China relations based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

Addressing a reception hosted by the Embassy of China in Kathmandu on Friday to mark the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), General Sigdel said relations between the Nepal Army and the PLA are robust and continue to grow stronger.

He said regular high-level exchanges between the two militaries have elevated bilateral defence relations to new heights, while joint military exercises have further deepened mutual trust, understanding and cooperation. General Sigdel expressed confidence that defence cooperation between Nepal and China would continue to expand in the years ahead.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming said the PLA has made remarkable contributions to China’s national independence, liberation, sovereignty, security and development over the past 99 years. He said the modernization of the PLA, driven by rapid advances in science and technology, has significantly enhanced its capabilities and enabled it to make greater contributions to world peace.

Ambassador Zhang said China remains committed to peaceful development and has actively participated in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and United Nations peacekeeping operations. He noted that China is the largest contributor of peacekeeping personnel among the permanent members of the UN Security Council, while Nepal is one of the world’s leading troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions.

Highlighting the enduring friendship between Nepal and China, Ambassador Zhang said bilateral relations have continued to deepen on the basis of mutual respect, equality and shared interests. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to working with Nepal to further strengthen practical cooperation and friendly exchanges.

Speaking at the reception, Senior Colonel Zhou Jun said the PLA has continuously modernized itself to meet the demands of the new era while remaining committed to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. He said China attaches great importance to its military-to-military ties with Nepal and expressed confidence that cooperation between the PLA and the Nepal Army would continue to deepen through high-level exchanges, joint training and other areas of mutual interest.

The reception was attended by senior government officials, diplomats, chiefs of Nepal’s security agencies, serving and retired Nepal Army officers, and representatives from various sectors.

People’s News Monitoring Service.