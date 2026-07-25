National ID made mandatory for digital wallet users

KATHMANDU, July 25: Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has made the National Identity Card (National ID) mandatory for digital wallet users.

The central bank has directed payment service providers (PSPs) to verify the identity of Nepali citizens using the electronic records of their National ID before opening digital wallet accounts.

Under the new directive, PSPs must obtain a self-declaration from wallet users by the end of mid-October 2026 (mid Ashwin 2083 BS), through a mobile application or another suitable platform, confirming whether they possess a National ID.

For Nepali citizens who already have a National ID, PSPs must update their National ID number in the wallet system by the same deadline through a mobile app or another appropriate channel.

For citizens who have not yet obtained a National ID, PSPs have been instructed to send monthly reminders through mobile applications or other suitable means, urging them to obtain the card and update their customer identification details.

NRB has also allowed Nepali citizens living abroad to open digital wallet accounts online using other required identification documents if they do not have a National ID.

However, once such users return to Nepal, the licensed institution must update their wallet records with their National ID details within 35 days of their arrival.

The central bank has also made special provisions for people who are unable to care for themselves, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable citizens. They may open and use digital wallets by submitting other required documents even if they do not have a National ID or National ID number.

People’s News Monitoring Service