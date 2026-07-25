Discover Korea 2026 held in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, July 24: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal and Bhat-Bhatni Supermarket Kathmandu are collaborating to host an event featuring Korean products under the name “Discover Korea 2026” for two weeks starting on Wednesday, July 22.

The “Discover Korea 2026” retail event is officially underway, running for two weeks across Bhat-Bhateni Supermarkets to showcase a vast selection of premium South Korean consumer products. This campaign highlights the expanding popularity of Korean lifestyle and culture-frequently celebrated through diplomatic cultural bridges like Kathmandu’s K-Vibe Festival.

The “Discover Korea” promotional fair at Bhat-Bhateni Supermarket, Maharajgunj features a dedicated Korea Section, a lucky draw for purchases over Rs. 1,000 across five branches, food and ramen tasting, a photo zone, and a Hanbok try-on experience in the event.

Korean ambassador Park Taeyoung participated in the ‘Discover Korea 2026’ promotional event and food-tasting activities at the Bhat-Bhateni Supermarket, Maharajgunj branch on July 25, 2026. This event featured public food sampling, a live chef demonstration starting at 11 AM, and showcases of prominent Korean brands including Nongshim. In his opening remarks ambassador Park shared his thoughts on this special collaboration with Bhat-Bhateni Supermarket and the opportunity to bring authentic Korean products closer to people in Nepal.