PM wants results, not favourites, says Finance Minister Wagle

Kathmandu, July 24: Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle said Prime Minister Balen Shah has repeatedly instructed him to follow due process and deliver results rather than focus on individuals.

Addressing a gathering of tax officers from across the country at the Inland Revenue Department on Thursday, Wagle said the Prime Minister had made it clear that performance, not personalities, was his priority.

“The Prime Minister keeps telling us that he has no personal interest in who is appointed or retained,” Wagle said. “What matters is results. You should carry out your duties according to established procedures. I have applied the same principle in the ministry.”

He said the practice of seeking political backing or influence from power centres for transfers and promotions would be completely discouraged.

Recalling how civil servants previously spent time and energy lobbying political leaders and factions for transfers, Wagle said that system would come to an end. Political pressure or interference in appointments and staff transfers would not be tolerated, he added.

“No decision will be made based on family ties, personal relationships or recommendations from political leaders. Anyone attempting to exert pressure will instead face negative consequences,” he said.

Wagle said all appointments made under his leadership had been based on merit and impartial evaluation.

“Many people lobbied during the appointment of the Nepal Rastra Bank Deputy Governor, but the position ultimately went to a qualified candidate who did not lobby. We are working to institutionalise this system,” he said.

The Finance Minister also pledged to personally visit customs and tax offices across the country to monitor revenue administration and boost staff morale.

He said he was always ready to listen to employees’ concerns and challenges and urged officials to contact the ministry directly with any suggestions or problems.

“I have already made it clear that there will be no political pressure under any circumstances. Our priority is results, not individuals,” Wagle said.

Reaffirming his commitment to improving governance and strengthening institutional systems, Wagle urged employees to report any irregularities or misconduct with evidence.

People’s News Monitoring Service