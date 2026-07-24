Red Cross Kathmandu chapter trains 737 in first aid across KMC

Kathmandu, July 24: The Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS), Kathmandu District Chapter, has completed a 100-day first aid training campaign covering all 32 wards of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC), training 737 residents and strengthening community emergency response capacity.

The campaign was carried out with financial and logistical support from KMC and technical assistance from the NRCS Kathmandu chapter. The two sides signed an agreement on March 19, 2026, after which 17 certified trainers were deployed across the city.

An assessment meeting held on Friday marked the conclusion of the programme. KMC Spokesperson Nabin Manandhar said the initiative met its objectives despite falling slightly short of the initial target of around 800 participants. He said the training was completed within the planned schedule and would help improve public preparedness for emergencies.

Manandhar said some ward offices still do not treat first aid training as a core public health activity, adding that the metropolitan city would continue encouraging greater participation. He also announced that KMC has earmarked Rs 5 million for health programmes, paving the way for similar initiatives in the future. The city also honoured all 17 trainers with letters of appreciation.

NRCS Kathmandu Chair Shyam Kaji Dotel described the campaign as a major achievement, saying completing training in every ward within 100 days reflected strong cooperation between the Red Cross and KMC. He welcomed feedback to improve future programmes and thanked the metropolitan city for its support.

Women accounted for most participants, with 571 women and 166 men completing the training.

NRCS Central Committee member Prem Lama urged authorities to provide first aid kits to trained volunteers so they can respond effectively during emergencies. KMC Health Department Chief Dipak Kumar KC said the city would continue the programme and hold orientation sessions to address suggestions raised during the assessment.

Bagmati Province NRCS General Secretary Ramji Paudel said first aid training has become one of the organisation’s key community services alongside disaster response, blood services and rehabilitation programmes. Trainers attending the meeting also suggested expanding participation and shortening the current four-day course to improve engagement.

People’s News Monitoring Service