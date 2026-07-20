Constitutional amendment needed for good governance: Gagan Thapa

Kathmandu, July 20: Nepali Congress President Gagan Kumar Thapa has said that amending the Constitution is necessary to promote good governance.

Speaking at a program in Pokhara, Thapa stressed that there can be no compromise on the fundamental values and principles of democracy.

“We fully support making inclusiveness broader and stronger. But the Nepali Congress cannot accept any move that narrows inclusiveness or curtails the rights citizens have already secured,” he said.

Thapa said other aspects of the Constitution remain open for discussion and revision. Referring to the ongoing debate over the country’s system of governance, he said the Nepali Congress is ready for an open discussion on the issue.

Addressing recent calls from political circles and street protests for a directly elected executive, Thapa said the issue can be debated based on experience.

People’s News Monitoring Service