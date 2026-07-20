Flash flood risk issued for Kathmandu Valley, 31 districts

Kathmandu, July 20: The Flood Forecasting Division has warned of a risk of flash floods in small rivers across 31 districts, including the Kathmandu Valley, even though the country’s major rivers remain below warning levels.

According to the division’s bulletin issued on Monday morning, water levels in the Koshi, Narayani, Bagmati, Karnali, Mahakali, and their tributaries, as well as the Kankai, Kamala, Babai, East Rapti, and West Rapti rivers, are currently below the alert threshold.

However, small rivers flowing through Gorkha, Rupandehi, Arghakhanchi, Kapilvastu, and Dang are expected to see a significant rise in water levels today, posing a high risk of flash floods.

The division has also warned of a moderate flash flood risk in small rivers flowing through Jhapa, Morang, Ilam, Sunsari, Panchthar, Terhathum, Dolakha, Sindhupalchok, Kavrepalanchok, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Chitwan, Kaski, Tanahun, Syangja, Parbat, Baglung, Gulmi, Palpa, Nawalparasi East, Nawalparasi West, Pyuthan, Banke, Bardiya, Doti, Dadeldhura, Kailali, Kanchanpur, Baitadi, Darchula, and nearby areas.

The division said water levels in some small rivers across Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Sudurpashchim provinces could also rise suddenly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents living along riverbanks have been urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

People’s News Monitoring Service