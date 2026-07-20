PM Balen to hold high-level meeting with stock market leaders

Kathmandu, July 20: Prime Minister Balendra Shah is set to hold a special meeting with key stakeholders from the capital market, securities, and insurance sectors at 12:00 pm today.

The meeting, to be held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar, will bring together Nepal Securities Board (SEBON) Chairman Gopal Bhatta, Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE) Chairman Amrit Lamsal, Stock Brokers Association of Nepal President Sagar Dhakal, NASA Securities’ Sandeep Jalan, and former NEPSE Chief Executive Officer Sitaram Thapaliya.

Also attending the meeting are Priyaraj Regmi, chair of the Capital Market Committee under the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), and investor Ambika Prasad Paudel.

According to officials, the discussion will focus on the current state of Nepal’s capital market, strengthening the securities and insurance sectors, policy reforms, and other issues related to the national economy.

People’s News Monitoring Service