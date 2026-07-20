UML set to quit Bagmati government

Hetauda, July 20: The CPN UML is preparing to withdraw from the Bagmati Provincial Government, with a meeting of its Bagmati Provincial Parliamentary Party underway in Kathmandu on Sunday.

According to UML leader Jagannath Thapaliya, the meeting was convened to formally decide on withdrawing the party’s support to the government and the collective resignation of its six ministers.

Thapaliya said the party had already informed Chief Minister Indra Bahadur Baniya on Saturday about its decision to withdraw support. UML also directed its ministers to resign the same day.

However, the resignations will be submitted only on Monday, as Sunday is a public holiday and most of the ministers are currently outside Hetauda.

The six UML ministers in the Bagmati Provincial Government are Madhusudan Paudel, Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Forests, Dr. Dinesh Chandra Devkota, Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development, Jayaram Thapa, Minister of State for Transport under the Ministry of Industry, Tourism, Labour and Transport, Bharat Bahadur KC, Minister of State for Forests and Environment under the Ministry of Agriculture, Kiran Thapa, Minister of State for Health under the Ministry of Health and Social Development, and Bindu Shrestha, Minister for Industry, Tourism, Labour and Transport.

People’s News Monitoring Service