Jawalakhel Zoo loses Rs 30 million due to bird flu

Jawalakhel, July 20: Jawalakhel Zoo, also called the Central Zoo, has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 30 million after shutting its gates for 27 days due to a bird flu outbreak.

The National Trust for Nature Conservation suspended public entry on June 19 after bird flu was confirmed at the zoo. It resumed operations on July 17 once health authorities declared the infection under control.

Zoo Information Officer Ganesh Koirala said officials disinfected the premises, treated infected birds and animals, and enforced strict biosecurity measures during the closure. The decision to reopen followed a joint assessment by the Department of Livestock Services, the Central Veterinary Laboratory, and the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division.

On a typical weekday, the zoo welcomes around 1,700 to 1,800 visitors, Koirala said. Attendance usually climbs to 5,000 to 7,000 on Saturdays and 3,500 to 5,000 on Sundays. Despite the reopening, only 800 people visited the zoo on its first day back in operation.

Admission fees remain unchanged at Rs 100 for children and senior citizens, Rs 150 for students, and Rs 250 for general visitors.

The zoo earned about Rs 180 million in the previous fiscal year and had targeted Rs 210 million in revenue for the current fiscal year. Officials said the nearly month-long closure has made that target much harder to achieve.

For now, ticket sales are available from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and visitors must leave the zoo by 5:00 pm. Before the bird flu outbreak, the ticket counter remained open until 6:00 pm.

People’s News Monitoring Service