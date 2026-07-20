Prime Minister Balendra Shah commits resolving capital market issues

Kathmandu, July 20: Prime Minister Balendra Shah has expressed his commitment to address the problems facing Nepal’s capital market.

During a meeting on Monday with representatives from the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON), Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE), securities brokers, and investors, Prime Minister Shah urged people to invest in the capital market with confidence.

Participants in the meeting said that the Prime Minister stated the government is ready to resolve the market’s issues through necessary policy reforms and facilitation measures. He emphasized that the capital market should contribute to increased investment, job creation, and government revenue.

“The Prime Minister listened carefully to our concerns. He said that the market should help boost investment and create employment opportunities, and that the government is prepared to provide the necessary support,” said Ambika Paudel, former president of the Investors Forum. “The Prime Minister was very positive about the market. He has indicated that he will soon direct the concerned authorities to eliminate distortions and make the market fair and competitive.”

At the meeting, SEBON Chairman Gopal Bhatt discussed reforms in the IPO issuance process and measures for more effective regulation. NEPSE Chairman Amrit Lamsal spoke about improvements in the secondary market, while Priyaraj Regmi, former president of the Stock Brokers Association, presented the views of securities brokers and investors.

People’s News Monitoring Service.