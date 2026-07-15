The assassination of the US President

By Nirmal P. Acharya

I’m truly becoming increasingly concerned about the future and fate of the world. Now even the U.S. president—effectively the global leader—has lost a sense of security; where, then, is our own sense of safety as ordinary citizens?

Recently, major mainstream official media around the world have reported that the US President has ordered the US military to target Iran with thousands of war-ready missiles to prevent it from attempting to assassinate him.

President Trump posted on his social media platform, stating that one thousand missiles in a fully ready state are currently aimed at Iran. If Iran really dares to assassinate the current US President, that is, himself, then thousands more missiles will follow closely behind. He also emphasized that he has given orders to the US military that if such a thing (he himself being assassinated) really occurs, then the US military will completely destroy Iran.

The plan for assassinating US President Trump was exposed by the US newspaper The Wall Street Journal. Several top officials of Iran have become extremely angry. They unanimously believe that it is President Trump himself has caused the fatal damage to Iran. Therefore, the assassination is the action that Iran must take.

It is no exaggeration to say that President Trump has become a frightened bird. According to the reports by ABC and The New York Times on July 9, during Trump’s attendance at the NATO summit in Turkey, the US intelligence system and the Secret Service detected extremely high security risks. The president’s current trip was on a brand-new modified aircraft presented by Qatar, which had luxurious interiors, but the core security configurations such as military defense systems, anti-missile warning, and emergency communication were seriously insufficient, unable to cope with the escalating US-Iran conflict risks at that time.

Out of absolute security considerations, the US Secret Service urgently requested Trump to abandon the new aircraft and switch to the older Air Force One with a complete protection system and verified for long-term combat readiness to depart. Trump ultimately followed the security advice and transferred from Turkey to an old aircraft to reach the US military base in the UK, and then returned to the US on the new aircraft. In response to media inquiries, Trump personally admitted that he was the top target on Iran’s assassination list.

This situation is truly heart-rending. President Trump, at the age of eighty, is living in fear of being retaliated against at any moment.

This also confirms a reality: The flames ignited by the US and Israel cannot be extinguished. The spirit leader of Iran who was assassinated by the US forces, Ayatollah Khamenei, will stubbornly haunt President Trump. This war has entered a long-term consumption mode, the US is deeply trapped in it and cannot escape, and the strategic cost it has to pay is getting larger and larger. President Trump cannot achieve the “defeated and triumphant” victory he desires.

At this moment, I realize that as ordinary people, we are relatively safe. The reason we are safe is that we have not deprived others of their safety.