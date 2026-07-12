Man who set himself on fire dies in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, July 12: A 45-year-old man who attempted self-immolation at his home in Buddhanagar, Kathmandu, on Saturday morning has died while undergoing treatment, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwin Raut. He allegedly set himself on fire in the kitchen of his house. Police rescued him immediately and rushed him to Bir Hospital, where he was being treated in the intensive care unit.

Kathmandu District Police Office spokesperson, SP Pawan Bhattarai, said Raut succumbed to his injuries later on Saturday. More than 50 per cent of his body had sustained burn injuries.

The incident comes just days after the death of Ganesh Nepali, another self-immolation victim whose case drew national attention. Nepali had set himself on fire in Kathmandu and later died from severe burn injuries while receiving treatment, renewing concerns over the rising number of such incidents. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding both cases.

People’s News Monitoring Service