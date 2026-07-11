Three killed, five injured in Bajhang jeep crash

Kathmandu, July 11: Three people were killed and five others injured after a jeep plunged off a road in Sungare area of Kedar Syun Rural Municipality, Ward No. 7, in Bajhang district on Saturday.

According to Bajhang Chief District Officer Mukesh Kumar Keshari, three people died at the scene.

He said five others were injured in the crash and that a helicopter has been dispatched to evacuate the injured.

“We are currently engaged in the rescue operation. A helicopter has already been sent to airlift the injured,” Keshari said.

The jeep reportedly fell around 300 meters below the road. Further details are awaited.

People’s News Monitoring Service