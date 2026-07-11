Three died, five injured in jeep accident in Bajhang

Kathmandu, July 11: Three people died on the spot in a jeep accident that occurred in the Sungare area of Kedarsyu Rural Municipality-7 in Bajhang district. Five others were injured in the accident.

The jeep went out of control and plunged about 300 metres down from the road, causing the accident. A helicopter has been dispatched to the site due to the difficult geographical terrain of the area.

Further details of the incident and the identities of those killed have yet to be disclosed.

Police have started an investigation into the cause of the accident.

People’s News Monitoring Service.