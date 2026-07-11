Mahabir apologises after traffic fine remarks spark controversy

Kathmandu, July 11: Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Mahabir Pun has apologised after his remarks on traffic fines triggered controversy.

In a post on social media, he wrote, “I withdraw my statement made a few days ago during an interview with some social media journalists, where I said the fine should be Rs. 50,000. I would like to make the following declaration. If my words unintentionally hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise. Those who ignore traffic rules should place a hand on their heart and reflect.”

Calling it a “strong declaration”, Pun further wrote, “From today, I will not give a single interview for one year to any journalist, including those from large or small YouTube channels and social media platforms, except on matters of great public importance.

“A few days ago, while discussing traffic fines, I repeatedly said I did not know enough about the issue. Even then, they kept pressing me with questions.

“I only said that those who violate traffic rules should be fined. It was the interviewers who brought up the figure of Rs. 50,000. Just imagine what our country and society would be like if those who break rules or commit crimes were not given appropriate fines and punishment.”

People’s News Monitoring Service