KMC announces employment and free education to children of Ganesh Nepali

Kathmandu, July 11: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has announced that it will provide humanitarian assistance, employment, and free education for the children of Ganesh Nepali from Mugu, who died during treatment after attempting self-immolation in front of the Department of Passports.

In a statement issued on Friday, Metropolitan City Spokesperson Nabin Manandhar said that a decision would be taken through a legally required process by the executive meeting of the city regarding providing humanitarian support to the deceased Nepali’s family, arranging employment, and ensuring free education for his children.

The Metropolitan City expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The statement also said that Kathmandu Metropolitan City would provide full cooperation to the investigation committee to be formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The city said that necessary corrective and responsible measures would be taken based on the recommendations of the investigation, and that, in coordination with the Government of Nepal, required steps would be adopted to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The Metropolitan City, citing the sensitivity of the situation, has also appealed to everyone to remain calm and patient.

People’s News Monitoring Service.